Zelenskyy meets with members of the U.S. Congress, discusses Ukraine's Victory Plan

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the United States Congress, in particular, Senate members Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Christopher Murphy, and House member Gregory Meeks. This was reported by the press service of the President's Office, according to UNN.

We are grateful for the support of both parties and both houses of the U.S. Congress, President Biden. And, of course, we are here to thank your people, - Zelensky said during the meeting.

The President spoke in detail about the situation at the front, the course of the operation in Kursk region, the needs of the Armed Forces and the importance of timely delivery of defense packages. Special attention was also paid to the Victory Plan, which Zelenskyy will present to President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress, and both presidential candidates this week.

This is a very specific plan to strengthen Ukraine without any decisions or pressure from Russia. This plan does not depend on any decisions by Putin, - the Head of State added.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for implementing projects to restore and strengthen the Ukrainian energy system. In addition, Zelensky noted that it is important to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

