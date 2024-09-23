On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly: Zelensky met with the Secretary General of the Organization of American States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

"During a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization of American States Luis Almagro on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, we discussed in detail how to maintain the unity of the international community for peace and the effectiveness of global efforts," Zelenskyy said.

The President also thanked for the continued support of Ukraine.

