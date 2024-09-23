Zelensky met with Scholz in New York: they discussed military aid, the peace summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the United States. The parties discussed military assistance, the implementation of the Peace Formula, and the holding of the Peace Summit. Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"Today the President has already had a number of meetings, including with Chancellor Scholz. We talked about how Germany can help Ukraine on the battlefield, and the issue of continuing to supply weapons, and the implementation of the Peace Formula, the Peace Summit, and ensuring our victory," Zhovkva said.

He noted that Zelensky would hold a number of meetings today, but Zhovkva did not say with whom.

Recall

Last week , it was reportedthat German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week in the United States.