The U.S. noted the role of Rosatom in the seizure of ZNPP and supported sanctions against the Russian state concern

U.S. lawmakers recalled the role of Rostec in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations supported the introduction of a package of sanctions against the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America (VOA).

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations has supported the introduction of a package of sanctions against the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom. This took place at a special meeting on Thursday, May 16. It also discussed the imposition of personal sanctions against any foreign person who threatens the integrity or safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russian state-owned company Rostatom is a bad actor that is actively assisting Russia in the war. Its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP alone deserves immediate sanctions - emphasized Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks during the meeting.

The politician also emphasized that due to Russia's actions, the plant is facing a nuclear disaster:

Today, there are risks of catastrophic nuclear releases at the plant due to Russia's dangerous actions. At the same time, Rosatom is deeply intertwined in the nuclear supply chain, not only of our allies, but also of ours - said the Democratic congressman.

Recall

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant does not have licensed personnel to put it back into operation, and amateurishness of Russian specialists at the plant could lead to a nuclear incident, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has emphasized.

UNN reported that sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer: the US Senate's support for a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia is a decisive step towards imposing sanctions against Rosatom, wrote Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.