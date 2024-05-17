The U.S. noted the role of Rosatom in the seizure of ZNPP and supported sanctions against the Russian state concern

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107685 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150512 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154516 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250712 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174225 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165472 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148352 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226098 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41282 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65515 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33822 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59711 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250713 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226099 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224675 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82875 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59711 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65515 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112987 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113876 views
Actual
The U.S. noted the role of Rosatom in the seizure of ZNPP and supported sanctions against the Russian state concern

The U.S. noted the role of Rosatom in the seizure of ZNPP and supported sanctions against the Russian state concern

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14980 views

U.S. lawmakers have supported sanctions against Russia's state nuclear company Rosatom for its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, citing the risk of a nuclear disaster due to Russia's actions.

U.S. lawmakers recalled the role of Rostec in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations supported the introduction of a package of sanctions against the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Voice of America (VOA).

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations has supported the introduction of a package of sanctions against the Russian state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom. This took place at a special meeting on Thursday, May 16. It also discussed the imposition of personal sanctions against any foreign person who threatens the integrity or safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Russian state-owned company Rostatom is a bad actor that is actively assisting Russia in the war. Its role in the seizure of the Zaporizhzhia NPP alone deserves immediate sanctions

 - emphasized Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks during the meeting.

The politician also emphasized that due to Russia's actions, the plant is facing a nuclear disaster:

Today, there are risks of catastrophic nuclear releases at the plant due to Russia's dangerous actions. At the same time, Rosatom is deeply intertwined in the nuclear supply chain, not only of our allies, but also of ours

- said the Democratic congressman.

Recall

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant does not have licensed personnel to put it back into operation, and amateurishness of Russian specialists at the plant could lead to a nuclear incident, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko has emphasized.

UNN reported that sanctions against Rosatom are getting closer: the US Senate's support for a law banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia is a decisive step towards imposing sanctions against Rosatom, wrote Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
voice-of-americaVoice of America
gregory-meeksGregory Meeks
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
herman-halushchenkoHerman Galushchenko
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising