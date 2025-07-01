US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution

$41.640.06
48.780.14
ukenru
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM • 6238 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 70674 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 108131 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:57 PM • 63786 views
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
Exclusive
June 30, 10:13 AM • 69064 views
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM • 78480 views
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM • 149247 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM • 122579 views
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM • 120117 views
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM • 104421 views
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
78%
747mm
Popular news
In Poltava region, 60 settlements are already without electricity due to strong windsJune 30, 06:10 PM • 1571 views
Adam Kadyrov's wedding was attended by two Russian Deputy Prime Ministers and a number of top politiciansJune 30, 06:14 PM • 1490 views
“Too much fat”: NSDC reacted to strikes on DonetskJune 30, 07:50 PM • 5792 views
Trump lifted sanctions against Syria, keeping restrictions on AssadJune 30, 08:58 PM • 4137 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: occupiers launched 4 strikes on the city and district02:04 AM • 3610 views
Publications
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really workJune 30, 02:37 PM • 60593 views
Sowing calendar for July: when is the best time to plant, and when is it better to do something elseJune 30, 02:11 PM • 71508 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 108131 views
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexationJune 30, 06:31 AM • 149247 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 305773 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk
United States
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 94694 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hitJune 30, 07:19 AM • 98095 views
Thai schoolboy rides a stallion to school every dayJune 29, 11:06 AM • 95585 views
John Travolta revives iconic 'Grease' character at Hollywood BowlJune 29, 09:35 AM • 105985 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 211949 views
Actual
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Financial Times
Forbes
Facebook
Chemical weapon

US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The US Congress has introduced a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children. American parliamentarians demand the return of children before the conclusion of any peace agreement.

US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution

The US Congress published a draft resolution condemning the abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by Russia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The document of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, in particular, proposes to condemn the abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by Russia. American parliamentarians also call for their return before the conclusion of any peace agreement.

The bipartisan resolution was introduced by Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Michael McCaul.

Putin is a war criminal, and under his leadership, the Russian military has brutally abducted and illegally deported tens of thousands of Ukrainian children from their homeland. These crimes are not isolated incidents; they are a direct consequence of the war that Putin unleashed on his own initiative.

- noted Meeks.

Congressman McCaul, in turn, noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has forcibly displaced at least 19,500 Ukrainian children, according to official data alone.

These children have been deprived of their national identity, adopted into Russian families, and subjected to ideological influence from the Kremlin. Russia's mass abduction of children is an outright crime. The US must show moral leadership and demand the return of every child to their family in Ukraine before peace is achieved.

- emphasized the congressman.

We should add that a similar resolution was introduced in the Senate by Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

Recall

According to The Guardian, Russia continues to massively abduct Ukrainian children, with about 35,000 reported missing. Families are forced to take risks to retrieve children, who are often transported to military camps or orphanages.

The UN has confirmed 68 cases of Ukrainian children being killed by Russian invaders26.06.25, 10:16 • 3142 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
United States Congress
Gregory Meeks
Michael McCaul
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9