US demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children - draft resolution

The US Congress published a draft resolution condemning the abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by Russia. This is reported by UNN.

The document of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, in particular, proposes to condemn the abduction and forced displacement of Ukrainian children by Russia. American parliamentarians also call for their return before the conclusion of any peace agreement.

The bipartisan resolution was introduced by Congressmen Gregory Meeks and Michael McCaul.

Putin is a war criminal, and under his leadership, the Russian military has brutally abducted and illegally deported tens of thousands of Ukrainian children from their homeland. These crimes are not isolated incidents; they are a direct consequence of the war that Putin unleashed on his own initiative. - noted Meeks.

Congressman McCaul, in turn, noted that since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has forcibly displaced at least 19,500 Ukrainian children, according to official data alone.

These children have been deprived of their national identity, adopted into Russian families, and subjected to ideological influence from the Kremlin. Russia's mass abduction of children is an outright crime. The US must show moral leadership and demand the return of every child to their family in Ukraine before peace is achieved. - emphasized the congressman.

We should add that a similar resolution was introduced in the Senate by Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

According to The Guardian, Russia continues to massively abduct Ukrainian children, with about 35,000 reported missing. Families are forced to take risks to retrieve children, who are often transported to military camps or orphanages.

The UN has confirmed 68 cases of Ukrainian children being killed by Russian invaders