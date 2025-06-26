The United Nations has confirmed 1,914 serious violations against 673 children (379 boys, 294 girls) committed by Russian invaders. In particular, the UN confirmed 68 cases of murder and 406 cases of inflicting mutilation on children, UNN writes with reference to the report of the Secretary-General "Children and Armed Conflicts".

Details

The United Nations confirmed the killing (94) and maiming (577) of 671 children (377 boys, 294 girls) attributable to Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups - the document says.

It is additionally reported that two boys were used by Russian invaders to set fire to railway infrastructure and Ukrainian military equipment.

In addition, the UN reported about 862 attacks on schools and hospitals by Russian invaders. Also, the Russian side is guilty of 293 cases of denying children humanitarian access.

Addition

russians in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region force Ukrainian schoolchildren to collect humanitarian aid for "SVO" terrorists during the holidays. This includes gloves, chainsaws and camouflage nets.