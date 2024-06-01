Zelensky meets with US Congressmen: what they talked about

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Singapore with a bipartisan delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives. This was reported in the press service of the presidential office, reports UNN.

The parties discussed " key areas of further military assistance to Ukraine, in particular in strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles to them.

As noted, the delegation was headed by the chairman of the committee, a member of the Republican Party Mike McCallum.

It is known that the event was also attended by co-chairman of the committee Gregory Meeks (from the Democratic Party), members of the committee Yong Kim and Joe Wilson (Republican Party) and Joe Courtney (Democratic Party).

During the meeting, Zelensky informed congressmen about the situation on the front line.

The parties noted the importance of allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets on the territory of Russia in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region. They also raised the issue of further strengthening the rehabilitation pressure on the Russian Federation note in the Office of the president.

