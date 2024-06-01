Zelensky meets with US Congressmen: what they talked about

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57779 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145976 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150390 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246602 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173298 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164704 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223765 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48790 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60671 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100079 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40618 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33575 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210082 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235944 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222872 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57779 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33575 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40618 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113088 views
Zelensky meets with US Congressmen: what they talked about

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45759 views

Zelensky discussed key areas of further military assistance to Ukraine, including strengthening air defense systems and missiles, with a bipartisan congressional delegation in Singapore.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Singapore with a bipartisan delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives. This was reported in the press service of the presidential office, reports UNN.

Details

The parties discussed " key areas of further military assistance to Ukraine, in particular in strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles to them.

As noted, the delegation was headed by the chairman of the committee, a member of the Republican Party Mike McCallum.

It is known that the event was also attended by co-chairman of the committee Gregory Meeks (from the Democratic Party), members of the committee Yong Kim and Joe Wilson (Republican Party) and Joe Courtney (Democratic Party).

During the meeting, Zelensky informed congressmen about the situation on the front line.

The parties noted the importance of allowing Ukraine to use American weapons to strike military targets on the territory of Russia in the areas bordering the Kharkiv region. They also raised the issue of further strengthening the rehabilitation pressure on the Russian Federation

note in the Office of the president.

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
republican-party-united-statesRepublican Party (United States)
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
gregory-meeksGregory Meeks
sinhapurSingapore
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising