Zelensky met with the president of Timor-Leste for the first time and discussed the peace summit

During his working visit to Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste Jose Manuel Ramos-Orta. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state.

The head of state noted that this meeting was the first in the history of bilateral relations.

Thank you for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and the important UN resolutions condemning Russia's aggression. the participation of Southeast Asian countries in the inaugural Global Peace Summit is important. Thank you to Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta for confirming your participation in the summit Zelensky said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Kiev seeks to start the process of establishing a just peace, so Ukraine together with the whole world should take steps to bring peace closer.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue" .