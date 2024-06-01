Zelensky in Singapore discussed the situation at the front with the delegation of the US House of Representatives
During his visit to Singapore, President Zelensky met with a delegation of the US House of Representatives to discuss further military assistance, strengthening Ukraine's air defense and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.
During his working visit to Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives and discussed further support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.
We talked about the situation on the front line and the direction of military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, about strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles to them. Special attention is paid to the increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation
He stressed the gratitude of the United States for the strong bicameral and bipartisan support from Congress, White House leader Joseph Biden and the entire American people.
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue" .