Zelensky in Singapore discussed the situation at the front with the delegation of the US House of Representatives

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 57661 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102828 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145961 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150376 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246586 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173292 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164697 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148219 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223754 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113022 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 48713 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60585 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100061 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40519 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33487 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246586 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235936 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222866 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 57661 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33487 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40519 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112138 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113087 views
Zelensky in Singapore discussed the situation at the front with the delegation of the US House of Representatives

Zelensky in Singapore discussed the situation at the front with the delegation of the US House of Representatives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46019 views

During his visit to Singapore, President Zelensky met with a delegation of the US House of Representatives to discuss further military assistance, strengthening Ukraine's air defense and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

During his working visit to Singapore, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives and discussed further support for Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the head of state in Telegram.

Details 

We talked about the situation on the front line and the direction of military assistance to Ukraine, in particular, about strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles to them. Special attention is paid to the increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation

- said the president of Ukraine. 

Zelensky arrives in Singapore01.06.24, 13:39 • 87585 views

He stressed the gratitude of the United States for the strong bicameral and bipartisan support from Congress, White House leader Joseph Biden and the entire American people.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue" .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

