Zelensky arrives in Singapore

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference. He will hold a number of meetings, in particular with Singapore's President Taran Shanmugaratnam and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UNN writes.

Arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference, a key platform for security issues in the Asia – Pacific region. Global security is impossible when the world's largest country ignores recognized borders, international law and the UN Charter, blackmails with hunger, darkness and nuclear weapons - Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

He noted that restoring a just peace in Ukraine, ensuring global food and nuclear security is the task of the global peace summit in Switzerland.

That is why it will be important for us to hear the voice of the Asia-Pacific region there. In Singapore, I will speak at the conference and hold a number of meetings, in particular with President of Singapore Tarman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, president of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Orta, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Singapore investors Zelensky said.

Earlier it was reportedthat Vladimir Zelensky will attend the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue", which will be held in Singapore this weekend.

Zelenskyy: Russia's attack on Pivdennyi port damaged Ukrainian and Singaporean port facilities