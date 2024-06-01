ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zelensky arrives in Singapore

Kyiv

President Zelensky arrived in Singapore to attend a conference on security issues in the Asia-Pacific region. He will hold a number of meetings, discuss restoring peace in Ukraine, as well as ensuring global food and nuclear security.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference. He will hold a number of meetings, in particular with Singapore's President Taran Shanmugaratnam and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, UNN writes.

Arrived in Singapore to participate in the Shangri-La Dialogue Conference, a key platform for security issues in the Asia – Pacific region. Global security is impossible when the world's largest country ignores recognized borders, international law and the UN Charter, blackmails with hunger, darkness and nuclear weapons

- Zelensky wrote in Telegram.

He noted that restoring a just peace in Ukraine, ensuring global food and nuclear security is the task of the global peace summit in Switzerland.

That is why it will be important for us to hear the voice of the Asia-Pacific region there. In Singapore, I will speak at the conference and hold a number of meetings, in particular with President of Singapore Tarman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, president of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Orta, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Singapore investors

Zelensky said.

Earlier it was reportedthat Vladimir Zelensky will attend the Asian security summit "Shangri-La Dialogue", which will be held in Singapore this weekend.

Zelenskyy: Russia's attack on Pivdennyi port damaged Ukrainian and Singaporean port facilities19.04.24, 19:13 • 25997 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
reutersReuters
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
telegramTelegram
sinhapurSingapore
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

