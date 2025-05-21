Double standards: Beijing criticizes EU sanctions against Russian and Chinese businesses working for the war
Kyiv • UNN
China has criticized EU sanctions against companies cooperating with Russia in the war. Beijing accuses the EU of double standards, emphasizing its own position on peace negotiations.
China has criticized the European Union's "unilateral sanctions" imposed on Russian and Chinese businesses that directly or indirectly work for the war in Ukraine. Beijing called them a manifestation of "double standards." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
Details
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the economic restrictions imposed on May 20 by the EU and Great Britain against business structures of the Russian Federation, China and the UAE "have no legal basis in international law."
We condemn and strongly oppose these unjustified European sanctions against Chinese companies. Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, China is committed to promoting peace talks. China has never supplied lethal weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use goods. Normal cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies should not be disrupted.
Ukraine proposes that the EU strengthen its tough sanctions plan against Russia, as the US hesitates - Reuters21.05.25, 16:03 • 1578 views
She also pointed to the "double standards" by which European countries officially condemn the war in Ukraine, but secretly continue to cooperate with Russia.
Most countries, including Europe and the United States, continue to trade with Russia. European countries need to stop using double standards in trade and economic cooperation with Russia and harming the legitimate interests of Chinese companies. China will do everything necessary to resolutely protect its legitimate rights and interests.
The EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, with energy and "Nord Streams" in sight - Kallas20.05.25, 23:31 • 3208 views
Let us remind you
The EU has approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, including 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the military-industrial complex, ships of the "shadow fleet" and even "Surgutneftegaz".