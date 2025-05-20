The EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, with energy and "Nord Streams" in sight - Kallas

$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 22527 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 63393 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 131256 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 63550 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 124639 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 60692 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 200214 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 96882 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 158782 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110631 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Popular news

Belgium plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine ahead of schedule and is considering participating in a peacekeeping mission

May 20, 12:03 PM • 31782 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

May 20, 12:57 PM • 43580 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 79192 views

Republicans Risk Losing Their Biggest Donor? Musk Says He Will Cut Political Spending

05:11 PM • 28442 views

The first motorcycle assault company appeared in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is its main task

05:55 PM • 4830 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 79213 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 131256 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 124639 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 200214 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 168631 views
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 120458 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 87119 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 82725 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 165362 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 167101 views
The EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, with energy and "Nord Streams" in sight - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

According to the head of European diplomacy, the new EU sanctions package against Russia will focus on the energy sector, in particular the Nord Stream gas pipelines. The price cap on Russian oil may also be lowered.

The EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, with energy and "Nord Streams" in sight - Kallas

The basis of the 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia will be the energy sector. This was stated by EU Head of Diplomacy Kaya Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the restrictions may affect, in particular, the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Many issues are being discussed, but perhaps the main one will be sanctions in the energy sector, primarily the oil price ceiling

- Kallas said.

She also assured that the restrictions against the aggressor country are effective.

"Sanctions are working. They have hit the Russian economy hard and limited its ability to wage war. We are already preparing the next package," the diplomat noted.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, May 20, the European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, it targets the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports.

The 17th package of sanctions against Russia includes 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, vessels of the "shadow fleet" and even the giant of the Russian oil and gas industry "Surgutneftegaz".

It would be good if the US also helped: Zelensky discussed sanctions against Russia with the British Prime Minister20.05.25, 22:25 • 1684 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
