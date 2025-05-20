The EU is already preparing the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, with energy and "Nord Streams" in sight - Kallas

The basis of the 18th package of sanctions by the European Union against Russia will be the energy sector. This was stated by EU Head of Diplomacy Kaya Kallas, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, the restrictions may affect, in particular, the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Many issues are being discussed, but perhaps the main one will be sanctions in the energy sector, primarily the oil price ceiling - Kallas said.

She also assured that the restrictions against the aggressor country are effective.

"Sanctions are working. They have hit the Russian economy hard and limited its ability to wage war. We are already preparing the next package," the diplomat noted.

Let us remind you

On Tuesday, May 20, the European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, it targets the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports.

The 17th package of sanctions against Russia includes 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, vessels of the "shadow fleet" and even the giant of the Russian oil and gas industry "Surgutneftegaz".

