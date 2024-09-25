“Called for the release of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova”. This is reported by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson in X, reports UNN.

Details

In a statement to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson accused Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and unable to effectively fulfill her duties as a diplomat.

After organizing a guerrilla campaign in a country where the battle raged this week, Oksana Markarova demonstrated that she cannot be trusted to serve honestly and effectively as a diplomat in this country - Mike Johnson.

Add

So far, there has been no response from the Office of the President of Ukraine to these allegations. Markarova has been Ukraine's ambassador to the United States since 2021.

