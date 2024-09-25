Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives calls for dismissal of Ukraine's ambassador
Mike Johnson accused Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and ineffective as a diplomat. He called on President Zelensky to dismiss her from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to the United States.
“Called for the release of Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova”. This is reported by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson in X, reports UNN.
In a statement to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson accused Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova of being unreliable and unable to effectively fulfill her duties as a diplomat.
After organizing a guerrilla campaign in a country where the battle raged this week, Oksana Markarova demonstrated that she cannot be trusted to serve honestly and effectively as a diplomat in this country
So far, there has been no response from the Office of the President of Ukraine to these allegations. Markarova has been Ukraine's ambassador to the United States since 2021.
