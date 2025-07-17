New information regarding the death of high-ranking Russian officers of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade. Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast Khinshtein reported that awards were presented to the relatives of the deceased Deputy Commander of the 155th Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, Leonid Bashkardin. Bashkardin died along with Deputy Commander Gudkov, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

The acting governor of Kursk Oblast's post states the following:

Bashkardin died on July 2 along with Deputy Commander Mykhailo Gudkov (who previously commanded the 155th Brigade) and the new brigade commander Serhiy Ilyin. Their deaths were confirmed by the authorities earlier.

(during) the execution of a combat mission... died... side by side with the Deputy Commander of the Navy - Khinshtein's post reads.

On behalf of the public organization of marines "Typhoon", the following was also stated:

On July 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile strike on the command post of the 155th Brigade.

Four missile hits on the forward command post. This happened in the village of Koreneve, in the direction of which the Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced last year.

More than 10 people died, many of them senior officers - the authors of the message stated.

Recall

According to Russian sources, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Mykhailo Gudkov died in Kursk Oblast. This was reported on his official page by the governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako.