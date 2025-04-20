Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

Against the backdrop of concerns about dwindling support from the United States of America, Ukraine is stepping up the production of key weapons for fighting Russia – artillery. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post (WP).

Details

It is noted that as the future of the war becomes increasingly uncertain, European allies are directly investing in Ukrainian-made artillery, particularly Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems. The production of these systems has sharply increased during the war with Russia – from six units per month in 2023 to over 20 in 2025.

According to one European official, increasingly more countries are choosing a model of investing in Ukraine's defense industry instead of supplying weapons, which is a faster solution as Europe's stockpiles are depleted after many years of providing assistance to Kyiv.

The official also noted that this strategy allows NATO countries to use Ukraine as a testing ground for verifying weapons, such as drones, in which they do not have sufficient experience.

It's cheaper for us. They need to produce. And Ukrainians teach us a lot - said the European official.

According to WP, despite the increase in the number of drones on the front, artillery remains an important part of the conflict. Unlike drones, artillery systems are able to suppress trench operations more effectively, stop assaults, and destroy the enemy.

Furthermore, the director of the Ministry of Defense's defense procurement agency, Arsen Zhumadilov, emphasized that Ukraine has made "significant progress" in producing NATO caliber weapons since the 2022 Russian invasion.

Now self-propelled howitzers are produced in Ukraine in quantities that are unparalleled in Europe - noted Arsen Zhumadilov.

Finally, he added that the increase in artillery production has helped the country become more self-sufficient. More than 85% of the parts needed for Bohdana are made in Ukraine. This figure is expected to increase to 95% by the end of the year.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the production of almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month in Ukraine.

Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to speed up and reduce the cost of the process. In exchange, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.

