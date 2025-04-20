Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

$41.380.00
Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition
April 19, 06:41 PM

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

In the Russian Ministry of Defense, they named the conditions under which the occupiers will observe the "Easter truce"

April 19, 03:23 PM

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued

April 19, 04:27 PM

Ceasefire without a ceasefire: the NSDC stated that the occupiers continue to fire in all directions

April 19, 04:40 PM

More than 20 robots ran a half-marathon in Beijing for the first time together with people

April 19, 05:39 PM

Evening Russian attack on Kherson: 7 apartments destroyed by fire in a high-rise building

April 19, 06:41 PM
Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
UNN Lite

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM
Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1570 views

Amid fears over US support, Ukraine has sharply increased the production of Bohdana SPGs, in which Europe is investing. Output exceeded 20 units per month, which makes production unprecedented in Europe.

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP

Against the backdrop of concerns about dwindling support from the United States of America, Ukraine is stepping up the production of key weapons for fighting Russia – artillery. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post (WP).

Details

It is noted that as the future of the war becomes increasingly uncertain, European allies are directly investing in Ukrainian-made artillery, particularly Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems. The production of these systems has sharply increased during the war with Russia – from six units per month in 2023 to over 20 in 2025.

Ukrainian drone that can hit 3,000 km has passed testing - Zelenskyy17.03.25, 19:58 • 185510 views

According to one European official, increasingly more countries are choosing a model of investing in Ukraine's defense industry instead of supplying weapons, which is a faster solution as Europe's stockpiles are depleted after many years of providing assistance to Kyiv.

The official also noted that this strategy allows NATO countries to use Ukraine as a testing ground for verifying weapons, such as drones, in which they do not have sufficient experience.

It's cheaper for us. They need to produce. And Ukrainians teach us a lot

- said the European official.

According to WP, despite the increase in the number of drones on the front, artillery remains an important part of the conflict. Unlike drones, artillery systems are able to suppress trench operations more effectively, stop assaults, and destroy the enemy.

Furthermore, the director of the Ministry of Defense's defense procurement agency, Arsen Zhumadilov, emphasized that Ukraine has made "significant progress" in producing NATO caliber weapons since the 2022 Russian invasion.

Now self-propelled howitzers are produced in Ukraine in quantities that are unparalleled in Europe

- noted Arsen Zhumadilov.

Finally, he added that the increase in artillery production has helped the country become more self-sufficient. More than 85% of the parts needed for Bohdana are made in Ukraine. This figure is expected to increase to 95% by the end of the year.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported on the production of almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems per month in Ukraine. 

Ukraine seeks to obtain licenses for weapons production from partners to speed up and reduce the cost of the process. In exchange, it is ready to share its own technologies, particularly in the field of drones and missiles.

Ukraine presents the latest naval drones and "Trident" laser weapon 18.04.25, 12:31 • 16336 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

