President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List
10:59 AM • 10649 views

President Zelenskyy Imposes Sanctions Against Kremlin Propagandists and Manufacturers of Iskander Missiles: Who Is on the List

Exclusive
08:50 AM • 40879 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 43217 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 77833 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

07:43 AM • 31356 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 86812 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 68848 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 153542 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 88845 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 90780 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

Ukraine presents the latest naval drones and "Trident" laser weapon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12780 views

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented the "Trident" laser weapon, which shoots down drones, and the latest naval drones, including the "Alligator-9" strike drone with a range of 800 km.

Ukraine presents the latest naval drones and "Trident" laser weapon

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented the latest models of weapons for the first time: naval drones and the "Trident" laser weapon. The presentation took place as part of an interview with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Sukharevskyi.

Laser weapon "Trident": a breakthrough in countering drones

The "Trident" laser system was developed by Ukrainian specialists in just a few months. According to Vadym Sukharevskyi, it is already undergoing successful tests, during which it demonstrates the ability to burn through metal and shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km. This allows it to effectively destroy enemy drones of the "Shahed" type and reconnaissance UAVs, providing protection for strategic facilities and settlements.

Analysts at Defense Express note that "Trident" can compete with leading global counterparts such as the American AN/SEQ-3 (LaWS) and the British DragonFire in terms of its characteristics. The declared range of the Ukrainian system is 2 km, which is a significant indicator for laser weapons.

Naval drones: a new level of maritime security

In addition to laser weapons, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented the latest naval drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions at a considerable distance. These unmanned platforms can operate autonomously or in coordination with other systems, providing effective control over maritime territories and increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities at sea.

A new Ukrainian naval strike drone "Alligator-9" attracted particular attention. This is an anti-ship platform designed for high-speed raids and covert attacks on enemy ships and infrastructure.

Key characteristics of "Alligator-9":

  • hull length: about 6 m
    • maximum speed: up to 90 km/h
      • range: up to 800 km
        • warhead: explosive charge weighing up to 300 kg
          • control system: satellite, with the possibility of autonomous navigation
            • special capabilities: stealth profile, modular architecture, ability to operate as part of drone swarms.

              Thanks to its powerful explosive, the "Alligator-9" is capable of causing critical damage to frigates, landing ships and even port facilities of the enemy. Its range allows it to strike targets deep in the enemy's rear, and the availability of autonomous navigation minimizes the risk of loss during missions.

              Lilia Podolyak

              Lilia Podolyak

              WarTechnologies
              Shahed-136
              Ukraine
