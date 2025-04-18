Ukraine presents the latest naval drones and "Trident" laser weapon

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented the latest models of weapons for the first time: naval drones and the "Trident" laser weapon. The presentation took place as part of an interview with the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vadym Sukharevskyi.

Laser weapon "Trident": a breakthrough in countering drones

The "Trident" laser system was developed by Ukrainian specialists in just a few months. According to Vadym Sukharevskyi, it is already undergoing successful tests, during which it demonstrates the ability to burn through metal and shoot down aircraft at an altitude of over 2 km. This allows it to effectively destroy enemy drones of the "Shahed" type and reconnaissance UAVs, providing protection for strategic facilities and settlements.

Analysts at Defense Express note that "Trident" can compete with leading global counterparts such as the American AN/SEQ-3 (LaWS) and the British DragonFire in terms of its characteristics. The declared range of the Ukrainian system is 2 km, which is a significant indicator for laser weapons.

Naval drones: a new level of maritime security

In addition to laser weapons, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine presented the latest naval drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions at a considerable distance. These unmanned platforms can operate autonomously or in coordination with other systems, providing effective control over maritime territories and increasing Ukraine's defense capabilities at sea.

A new Ukrainian naval strike drone "Alligator-9" attracted particular attention. This is an anti-ship platform designed for high-speed raids and covert attacks on enemy ships and infrastructure.

Key characteristics of "Alligator-9":

hull length: about 6 m

about 6 m maximum speed: up to 90 km/h

up to 90 km/h range: up to 800 km

up to 800 km warhead: explosive charge weighing up to 300 kg

explosive charge weighing up to 300 kg control system: satellite, with the possibility of autonomous navigation

satellite, with the possibility of autonomous navigation special capabilities: stealth profile, modular architecture, ability to operate as part of drone swarms.

Thanks to its powerful explosive, the "Alligator-9" is capable of causing critical damage to frigates, landing ships and even port facilities of the enemy. Its range allows it to strike targets deep in the enemy's rear, and the availability of autonomous navigation minimizes the risk of loss during missions.