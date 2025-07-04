12-year-old girl fell into river and drowned in Kharkiv

Kharkiv police are investigating the circumstances of the death of a 12-year-old girl in a body of water. The child fell into deep water and drowned. Law enforcement officers are investigating the accident. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Details

The tragic incident occurred on the evening of July 4 in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.

It was preliminarily established that the girl went swimming with a friend. According to a witness, the child slipped and went into deep water. Unfortunately, she could not be saved.

The issue of initiating criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident" is being decided.

The police reminded citizens of the need to observe safety rules on bodies of water. And adults were urged not to leave children unattended while relaxing on bodies of water.

A 15-year-old girl drowned while swimming in Mykolaiv