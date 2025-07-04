$41.720.09
US withdraws penny from circulation: what could happen to prices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1025 views

The US government is ceasing the production of pennies, as minting them cost more than their value. This decision is symbolic, but could lead to prices being rounded to the nearest nickel.

US withdraws penny from circulation: what could happen to prices

The United States government has decided to cease the production of pennies, which for decades have cost more to mint than their face value. The U.S. Department of the Treasury placed its final order for penny blanks in May, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The decision to cease penny production is largely symbolic. Currently, experts do not anticipate significant inflationary consequences. However, it may lead to businesses making changes, such as rounding prices to the nearest five cents.

The decision to discontinue penny production has been long overdue, as politicians and economists argue that it is inefficient and makes no sense to continue producing a coin that costs more to produce than it is worth.

Republicans and Democrats do not share common ground on many issues. But there is a general consensus across the district: the economic feasibility of producing pennies makes no sense. Because these days, producing a penny costs more than the value of the coin itself.

- Bloomberg writes.

Addition

Senator Ron Wyden demands clear commitments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding adherence to sanctions against Russia. This includes clarification of comments about Russia's possible return to SWIFT and details of cooperation with Ukraine.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent extended emergency measures to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling. The Treasury will no longer be able to pay all its obligations without increasing or suspending the debt limit until mid-to-late summer.

Pavlo Zinchenko

