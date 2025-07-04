The United States government has decided to cease the production of pennies, which for decades have cost more to mint than their face value. The U.S. Department of the Treasury placed its final order for penny blanks in May, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

The decision to cease penny production is largely symbolic. Currently, experts do not anticipate significant inflationary consequences. However, it may lead to businesses making changes, such as rounding prices to the nearest five cents.

The decision to discontinue penny production has been long overdue, as politicians and economists argue that it is inefficient and makes no sense to continue producing a coin that costs more to produce than it is worth.

Republicans and Democrats do not share common ground on many issues. But there is a general consensus across the district: the economic feasibility of producing pennies makes no sense. Because these days, producing a penny costs more than the value of the coin itself. - Bloomberg writes.

