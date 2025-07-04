Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region 4 July 2025

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region amid the threat of drone attack, reports UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the official signal to end the alarm - reported the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The KMVA urged to observe safety measures.

In addition, the movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded in the Kyiv region.

Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm - reported the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

