The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region 4 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2963 views

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast. Residents are urged to remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted.

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and the region

Air defense forces are operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region amid the threat of drone attack, reports UNN.

Air defense forces are working to eliminate the threat in the sky over Kyiv. Stay in shelters until the official signal to end the alarm 

- reported the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The KMVA urged to observe safety measures.

Let's add

In addition, the movement of enemy UAVs has been recorded in the Kyiv region.

Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not photograph or film the work of our defenders. Do not neglect safety rules. Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid alarm 

- reported the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details04.07.25, 15:31 • 914 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarKyiv
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv
