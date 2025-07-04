Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details

The Security Service of Ukraine found Chinese-made components in the drones that the Rashists used to attack Kyiv today, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Investigators ... found components manufactured in the People's Republic of China in the Geran UAV (Russian version of the Shahed drone). This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts - the report says.

The Security Service noted that these components, including mounts for the launch catapult, were seized from drones that Russian occupiers used to attack the Ukrainian capital on the night of July 3-4.

Currently, the SSU is collecting all evidence of Russia's terrorist attack on Kyiv and documenting the crimes of the Rashists.

The Security Service classifies the Russian strike on the capital of Ukraine as a war crime and has opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code in this regard. - the report says.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, a person died, their body was found under the rubble.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 26 people were injured in the capital. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.