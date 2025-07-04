Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10810 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38636 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111054 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169212 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157631 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160722 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100366 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92762 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44854 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31081 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 22909 views
Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black SeaJuly 4, 03:36 AM • 9141 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 60610 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68191 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 20399 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 141632 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 147139 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 140201 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 152563 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 197469 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68449 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 130776 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 108238 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 111191 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 113453 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The SBU found Chinese-made components in the Geran drones used by Russians to attack Kyiv. This is confirmed by the markings "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the parts.

Chinese components in drones that attacked Kyiv: SBU revealed details

The Security Service of Ukraine found Chinese-made components in the drones that the Rashists used to attack Kyiv today, UNN reports with reference to the SSU.

Investigators ... found components manufactured in the People's Republic of China in the Geran UAV (Russian version of the Shahed drone). This is evidenced by the markings of the manufacturer "Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Ltd" on the relevant parts 

- the report says.

The Security Service noted that these components, including mounts for the launch catapult, were seized from drones that Russian occupiers used to attack the Ukrainian capital on the night of July 3-4.

Currently, the SSU is collecting all evidence of Russia's terrorist attack on Kyiv and documenting the crimes of the Rashists.

The Security Service classifies the Russian strike on the capital of Ukraine as a war crime and has opened proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code  in this regard.

- the report says.

476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations04.07.25, 08:30 • 1116 views

Earlier

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, a person died, their body was found under the rubble.

In total, according to the State Emergency Service, 26 people were injured in the capital. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Security Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
China
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9