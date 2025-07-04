476 out of 539 drones and two out of 11 enemy missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 8 locations

Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, at Ukraine overnight; 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized; the enemy mainly targeted Kyiv, with hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 4, the enemy attacked with 550 air assault weapons:

539 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia (over 330 of them were "Shaheds");

1 aeroballistic missile Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" from the airspace of Lipetsk region - Russia;

6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk region - Russia;

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles from Kursk, Voronezh regions - Russia.

"The main direction of the strike is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense neutralized 478 enemy air assault weapons, 270 were shot down by fire means, 208 were lost to radar. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and listed:

268 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire means, 208 were lost to radar/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

"Hits of enemy air assault weapons were recorded in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 UAVs), as well as falling debris in 33 locations," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv: 23 injured already