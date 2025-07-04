In the Netherlands, the cost of living for working Ukrainian refugees is increasing

In the Netherlands, from October 1, Ukrainians who work and live in municipal housing in the Netherlands will pay more than double the monthly housing fee. The corresponding decision was made by Minister for Asylum and Migration Mona Keijzer with the aim of reducing inequality between Ukrainian refugees and other categories of refugees. This was reported by NOS, according to UNN.

Currently, employed Ukrainians pay 105 euros per month for accommodation. From October, this amount will increase to 244.22 euros. According to Minister Keijzer, the increase is necessary to partially cover the costs of utilities, including gas, water, and electricity.

In addition, adult Ukrainians living in places where food is provided will pay an additional 252.18 euros monthly for catering. Thus, the maximum contribution amount for a family of two adults will be 992.80 euros per month.

In cases where this may cause financial difficulties, local authorities will have the right to apply an individual approach and adjust the amount of the contribution.

The government emphasizes that work must remain profitable. According to the Regulations on the Reception of Ukrainian Displaced Persons, working individuals must always have a higher income than those who only receive living assistance.

