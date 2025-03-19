In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16166 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168352 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106100 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342721 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173375 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144735 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196090 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124806 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
0m/s
56%
In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42160 views

Dutch municipalities are forced to refuse Ukrainian refugees shelter due to a lack of accommodation.

In the Netherlands, Ukrainian refugees are being turned away from shelters due to overcrowding

Municipal reception centers for Ukrainian refugees are overcrowded. The Association of Netherlands Municipalities sent a letter of concern to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, aldermen of the four largest cities in the country appealed to the Ministry of Asylum and Migration for support, and the Council of the Netherlands is sounding the alarm. This is reported by UNN with reference to Nos.Nl

This week in Amsterdam, we had to turn away dozens of homeless people, as we did last week. Referrals to shelters in other cities are impossible, because there are now fewer than 35 beds across the country, and occupancy is 99.8 percent. We have reached the sad point where we can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine in the Netherlands, and we are abandoning the Ukrainian people"

– said Amsterdam councilor Rutger Groot Wassink.

A total of 120,820 Ukrainians are registered in the Netherlands. Of these, 93,770 are in municipal shelters. The total number of places in shelters across the country is 93,970, which indicates almost 100% occupancy.

The Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG) expects that more Ukrainians will come to the Netherlands due to the "uncertain geopolitical situation." At the same time, the support of municipalities by the Cabinet of Ministers was insufficient. In particular, the association criticized the compensation for housing that municipalities receive for a place in a shelter. In their opinion, it is too low.

At the beginning of this year, it (the compensation - ed.) was reduced from 61 to 44 euros per day. This makes the creation of new shelters for small municipalities practically impossible without their own investments. The actual costs for a shelter place are between 55 and 60 euros per day, the four major cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague) write in their letter.

Alternatives to shelters

The Netherlands Red Cross notes that refugees from Ukraine are increasingly turning to the organization for help. In December and January, more than 200 Ukrainians applied for shelter assistance. In February, there were more than 400.

"Of these, eighteen people indicated that they had spent at least one night on the street," said spokeswoman Danielle Brauer. "This is also a real increase compared to previous months."

The Red Cross can offer people in very vulnerable situations accommodation in a hotel for up to three nights. But this is, of course, not a solution

- adds Brauer.

There are 24 "current beds" in Amsterdam for refugees who have just arrived in the country. They can use them while waiting for a place in a shelter in another municipality. All beds have been occupied since March 4, and according to the municipality, it is unlikely that they will be vacated anytime soon.

We are looking at what we can do for the most vulnerable, but we often see no other option than to turn away people who have reported that they have to organize their own shelter

- says alderman Groot Wassink.

Let us remind

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 35,000 Ukrainians received refugee status in Turkey

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyOur people abroad
The Hague
Rotterdam
Amsterdam
Netherlands
Turkey
Ukraine
