Ukraine has already started using American weapons to attack Russia - mass media

Ukraine has already used American weapons to strike at Russia, in particular, to strike at the Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region. This is reported by The Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Ukraine has used American weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days.

"The weapons were used in accordance with the recently approved instructions of President Joe Biden, which allowed the use of American weapons for strikes inside Russia in order to protect Kharkiv," the newspaper notes.

It is noted that Biden's permission allows the use of weapons provided by the United States to strike at Russian troops.

"This does not change US policy, which requires Ukraine not to use US - provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other ammunition to strike Russia," the source said.

The publication also adds that the Institute for the study of war in its report stated that on June 2, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region, probably from a highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile system.

"The air defense system was located approximately 60 kilometers from the current front line in the north of the Kharkiv region and more than 80 kilometers from the city of Kharkiv, which is within the range of HIMARS," the analysts noted.

Recall

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believesthat the current permits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough.