Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Ukraine has already started using American weapons to attack Russia - mass media

Kyiv

Ukraine has used American weapons to strike Russian air defense batteries on Russian territory. It is noted that Biden's permission allows the use of weapons provided by the United States to strike at Russian troops.

Ukraine has already used American weapons to strike at Russia, in particular, to strike at the Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region. This is reported by The Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Ukraine has used American weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days.

"The weapons were used in accordance with the recently approved instructions of President Joe Biden, which allowed the use of American weapons for strikes inside Russia in order to protect Kharkiv," the newspaper notes.

It is noted that Biden's permission allows the use of weapons provided by the United States to strike at Russian troops.

"This does not change US policy, which requires Ukraine not to use US - provided ATACMS or long-range missiles and other ammunition to strike Russia," the source said.

The publication also adds that the Institute for the study of war in its report stated that on June 2, Ukrainian troops attacked a Russian s-300/400 air defense battery in the Belgorod region, probably from a highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile system.

"The air defense system was located approximately 60 kilometers from the current front line in the north of the Kharkiv region and more than 80 kilometers from the city of Kharkiv, which is within the range of HIMARS," the analysts noted.

Recall

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson believesthat the current permits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use US weapons from the Biden administration are not enough.

WarPolitics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

