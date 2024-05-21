Biden does not consider Israel's actions in Gaza genocide

US President Joe Biden spoke at the White House at a reception in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month. During his speech, he stated that he does not consider the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip to be genocide. Biden also rejected the accusations against Israel by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Kareem Khan, reports UNN.

Details

Let me be clear: despite the accusations against Israel made by the International Criminal Court, what is happening is not genocide. We reject it. We support Israel said the US President during his speech,

Biden added that the U.S. government continues to work with Israel to completely destroy Hamas.

Context

On May 20, Kareem Khan announced that he would submit a statement to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber demanding the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes. Joe Biden called it outrageous. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson allowed for the imposition of sanctions against the ICC if it issues an arrest warrant for Mr. Netanyahu.

