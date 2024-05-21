ukenru
06:49 PM • 63463 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103911 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 146964 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 151308 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247543 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173491 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164855 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148246 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224308 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113034 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64560 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100999 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 35035 views
04:47 PM • 46781 views
05:32 PM • 39839 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247537 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224304 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210590 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236414 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223320 views
06:49 PM • 63453 views
05:32 PM • 39839 views
04:47 PM • 46781 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112343 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113278 views
Biden does not consider Israel's actions in Gaza genocide

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109368 views

Biden rejected the ICC's accusations against Israel, saying that the Israeli army's actions in Gaza do not constitute genocide, and promised to work with Israel to destroy Hamas.

US President Joe Biden spoke at the White House at a reception in honor of Jewish American Heritage Month. During his speech, he stated that he does not consider the actions of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip to be genocide. Biden also rejected the accusations against Israel by the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Kareem Khan, reports UNN.

Details

Let me be clear: despite the accusations against Israel made by the International Criminal Court, what is happening is not genocide. We reject it. We support Israel

said the US President during his speech,

Biden added that the U.S. government continues to work with Israel to completely destroy Hamas.

Context

On May 20, Kareem Khan announced that he would submit a statement to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber demanding the issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and three Hamas leaders for war crimes. Joe Biden called it outrageous. Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson allowed for the imposition of sanctions against the ICC if it issues an arrest warrant for Mr. Netanyahu.

WarPolitics
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
white-houseWhite House
ismail-haniyehIsmail Haniyeh
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
yoav-gallantJoav Gallant
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip
youtubeYouTube

Contact us about advertising