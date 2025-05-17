The Kremlin confirmed the conversation between Putin and Trump: Peskov announced the details

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 77230 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Popular news

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.

May 17, 10:00 AM

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM
The Kremlin confirmed the conversation between Putin and Trump: Peskov announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Dmitry Peskov confirmed the preparation of the conversation between Putin and Trump, which was announced by the head of the White House. Trump also plans to negotiate with Zelensky and NATO leaders on May 19.

The Kremlin confirmed the conversation between Putin and Trump: Peskov announced the details

The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov confirmed the conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. He stated this in a comment to the Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

Peskov confirmed that Russia and the United States are preparing a conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which the head of the White House announced on his social networks.

The conversation is being prepared

- Peskov told Russian news agencies. He did not provide any other details.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump announced telephone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of NATO member countries. They are scheduled for Monday, May 19.

Also, UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations following the meeting in Turkey. The conversation concerned the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" and readiness for a ceasefire.

Later, Rubio called for an end to the war following the conversation with Lavrov. He stated that the United States offered a "powerful" peace plan.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
