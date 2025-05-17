The press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov confirmed the conversation between Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. He stated this in a comment to the Russian "Media", reports UNN.

Details

Peskov confirmed that Russia and the United States are preparing a conversation between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which the head of the White House announced on his social networks.

The conversation is being prepared - Peskov told Russian news agencies. He did not provide any other details.

Let us remind

US President Donald Trump announced telephone conversations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of NATO member countries. They are scheduled for Monday, May 19.

Also, UNN reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held negotiations following the meeting in Turkey. The conversation concerned the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" and readiness for a ceasefire.

Later, Rubio called for an end to the war following the conversation with Lavrov. He stated that the United States offered a "powerful" peace plan.