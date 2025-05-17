Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
01:35 PM • 42027 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

12:09 PM • 32222 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 25462 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 36103 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259645 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218266 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 113223 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 116842 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 97536 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121408 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.3m/s
86%
742mm
Popular news

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 24913 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23442 views

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM • 11855 views

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM • 3832 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18757 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

01:35 PM • 42027 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 259645 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 218266 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 349539 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 338314 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM • 18961 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 32222 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 23644 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 47487 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 59120 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an end to the war after speaking with Lavrov. The U.S. presented a peace plan and supported the prisoner exchange reached in Istanbul.

Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war after speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He wrote about this on his X page, reports UNN.

Details

As Rubio noted, the United States presented a powerful peace plan. Washington also welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement recently reached in Istanbul.

In my phone call today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, I reiterated President Donald Trump's message: the death and destruction must stop. Let's not miss this huge opportunity. The time to end this war has come

– Rubio said.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks following a meeting in Turkey. They discussed the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" and readiness for a ceasefire.

Also, UNN reported that a meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take place, but only if the parties reach "certain agreements."

At the same time, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff canceled his visit to Russia. This happened because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to consider a peace plan with 22 points. The plan was developed jointly by Ukraine, the United States and Europe.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$102,947.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,474.39