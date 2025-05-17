Rubio urged Lavrov to end the war in Ukraine: the US has offered a "powerful" peace plan

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called for an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war after speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He wrote about this on his X page, reports UNN.

Details

As Rubio noted, the United States presented a powerful peace plan. Washington also welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement recently reached in Istanbul.

In my phone call today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, I reiterated President Donald Trump's message: the death and destruction must stop. Let's not miss this huge opportunity. The time to end this war has come – Rubio said.

Recall

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks following a meeting in Turkey. They discussed the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" and readiness for a ceasefire.

Also, UNN reported that a meeting between Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may take place, but only if the parties reach "certain agreements."

At the same time, U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff canceled his visit to Russia. This happened because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refused to consider a peace plan with 22 points. The plan was developed jointly by Ukraine, the United States and Europe.