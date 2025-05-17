Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

The German defense concern Rheinmetall and the American company Lockheed Martin are creating a joint venture for the production of aircraft and missiles, in particular for the Patriot anti-aircraft defense system, on the territory of Europe. This is reported by Hartpunkt, reports UNN.

It is noted that the German defense concern Rheinmetall, based in Dusseldorf, plans to establish large-scale production of missiles and rockets in Europe, including weapons for the Patriot air defense system, as part of a joint venture with the American company Lockheed Martin.

The reason for this step was the limited investment opportunities in the USA, which do not allow to satisfy the growing demand in Europe

According to Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, negotiations are currently underway to create a joint venture in which the company seeks to acquire a 60% stake.

Sometimes you have to wait ten years to get an aircraft from the USA - that's too long - said Armin Papperger.

The new European Competence Center plans the simultaneous production of ATACMS, GMLRS, Hellfire, JAGM and PAC-3. Capacities of up to 10,000 aircraft and the same number of rocket engines per year are planned. Full vertical integration of production is foreseen, including research and development work. Intellectual rights will belong to the European side.

Engine production is expected to start in 2026, and missile production in 2027. 2028–2029 will be a period of active capacity building. The total investment in the project may reach EUR 5 billion.

Rheinmetall also plans to transfer ATACMS assembly lines from the US and involve its own components as much as possible. Annual demand is expected to be 600–800 ATACMS, 2,500 GMLRS, 5,000 Hellfire, 5,200 JAGM and 250–300 PAC-3

"Lockheed Martin confirms plans to create a European Missile Center of Excellence. The company notes that any cooperation will take place in cooperation with the governments of the United States and Germany. Negotiations are still ongoing, all details remain preliminary," the statement said.

The German concern Rheinmetall announced its readiness to provide weapons for the international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.

