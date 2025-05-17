Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

$41.470.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 64162 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Publications
Exclusives
In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a garbage truck: three utility workers were injured.

May 17, 10:00 AM

The Kremlin has set a condition for a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

May 17, 10:09 AM

Russian-controlled court sentenced an Australian who fought on the side of Ukraine: the Australian government reacted

May 17, 10:41 AM

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM

In Germany, a pilot lost consciousness, Airbus A321 lost control for 10 minutes

03:47 PM
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 95291 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 299620 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 247956 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 369053 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 357391 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

03:00 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 64162 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM
Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

Rheinmetall plans with Lockheed Martin to produce missiles and aircraft, including for Patriot, in Europe. Investments will reach 5 billion euros, production will start in 2026.

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin to create joint venture in Europe to produce Patriot weapons

The German defense concern Rheinmetall and the American company Lockheed Martin are creating a joint venture for the production of aircraft and missiles, in particular for the Patriot anti-aircraft defense system, on the territory of Europe. This is reported by Hartpunkt, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the German defense concern Rheinmetall, based in Dusseldorf, plans to establish large-scale production of missiles and rockets in Europe, including weapons for the Patriot air defense system, as part of a joint venture with the American company Lockheed Martin.

The reason for this step was the limited investment opportunities in the USA, which do not allow to satisfy the growing demand in Europe

According to Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger, negotiations are currently underway to create a joint venture in which the company seeks to acquire a 60% stake.

Sometimes you have to wait ten years to get an aircraft from the USA - that's too long

- said Armin Papperger.

The new European Competence Center plans the simultaneous production of ATACMS, GMLRS, Hellfire, JAGM and PAC-3. Capacities of up to 10,000 aircraft and the same number of rocket engines per year are planned. Full vertical integration of production is foreseen, including research and development work. Intellectual rights will belong to the European side.

Engine production is expected to start in 2026, and missile production in 2027. 2028–2029 will be a period of active capacity building. The total investment in the project may reach EUR 5 billion.

The US has allowed Germany to transfer 125 long-range missiles and 100 missiles for Patriot to Ukraine10.05.25, 21:37 • 5083 views

Rheinmetall also plans to transfer ATACMS assembly lines from the US and involve its own components as much as possible. Annual demand is expected to be 600–800 ATACMS, 2,500 GMLRS, 5,000 Hellfire, 5,200 JAGM and 250–300 PAC-3

"Lockheed Martin confirms plans to create a European Missile Center of Excellence. The company notes that any cooperation will take place in cooperation with the governments of the United States and Germany. Negotiations are still ongoing, all details remain preliminary," the statement said.

Let us remind you

The German concern Rheinmetall announced its readiness to provide weapons for the international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. The company can offer more than 2,000 weapons, including tanks and armored vehicles.

Ukraine receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall07.01.25, 19:34 • 30214 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
Rheinmetal
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)
Germany
MGM-140 ATACMS
