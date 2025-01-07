Ukraine receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 58094 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149893 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128766 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136298 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110923 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165182 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104512 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131040 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45607 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101006 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103238 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149893 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165182 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182055 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131040 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132119 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143348 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152083 views
Actual
Ukraine receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall

Ukraine receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29977 views

At the end of 2024, Ukraine received the first KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall. The vehicle is being tested by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for further serial production.

At the end of 2024, the German defense concern Rheinmetall handed over the latest KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine. This was reported by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, which was delivered to Ukraine at the end of 2024, was manufactured by the Rheinmetall plant in the German community of Unterlus.

It is now being tested by the armed forces there so that a serial order can be placed as soon as possible. We must continue to help Ukraine with the same vigor,

- said Papperger.

The publication adds that the Ukrainian military has been trained in Germany in the maintenance and repair of military equipment, and a maintenance base was opened in western Ukraine in June.

For reference

The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle is the latest development of Rheinmetall. The KF41 variant was presented only in 2018.

The crew of this version of Lynx consists of three people. At the same time, it can carry up to eight passengers. The APC can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

The Lynx has armor that can protect against anti-tank weapons, medium-caliber ammunition, fragmentation artillery and bombs. The BMP can also use additional active protection.

The Lynx is equipped with cannons and machine guns, such weapons are designed to destroy enemy infantry and lightly armored targets.

Recall

Last year, Rheinmetall planned to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with modern combat vehicles to help its troops at the front, and allow European partners to test the vehicles in real combat operations.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
reinmetallRheinmetal
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising