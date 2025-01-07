Ukraine receives first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle from Rheinmetall

At the end of 2024, the German defense concern Rheinmetall handed over the latest KF41 Lynx infantry fighting vehicle to Ukraine. This was reported by Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the first Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, which was delivered to Ukraine at the end of 2024, was manufactured by the Rheinmetall plant in the German community of Unterlus.

It is now being tested by the armed forces there so that a serial order can be placed as soon as possible. We must continue to help Ukraine with the same vigor, - said Papperger.

The publication adds that the Ukrainian military has been trained in Germany in the maintenance and repair of military equipment, and a maintenance base was opened in western Ukraine in June.

For reference

The Lynx infantry fighting vehicle is the latest development of Rheinmetall. The KF41 variant was presented only in 2018.

The crew of this version of Lynx consists of three people. At the same time, it can carry up to eight passengers. The APC can reach speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

The Lynx has armor that can protect against anti-tank weapons, medium-caliber ammunition, fragmentation artillery and bombs. The BMP can also use additional active protection.

The Lynx is equipped with cannons and machine guns, such weapons are designed to destroy enemy infantry and lightly armored targets.

Recall

Last year, Rheinmetall planned to start production of Lynx infantry fighting vehicles in Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with modern combat vehicles to help its troops at the front, and allow European partners to test the vehicles in real combat operations.