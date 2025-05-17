The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report

The commander of one of the battalions of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn announced that he had submitted a report on his dismissal. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

According to the military, the reason for this decision was ineffective management decisions, "political games" and ignoring the real state of affairs by the command. He called the situation in the direction where his unit was performing tasks a "stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.

I have not received more stupid tasks than in the current direction. I will tell you the details sometime, but the stupid loss of people, trembling in front of the stupid generals, leads to nothing but failures. All they are capable of is reprimands, investigations, and imposing penalties. Everyone go to hell. "Political" games and assessment of the real state of affairs do not correspond to reality or opportunities. They played too much. The corresponding report has been written, I hope I will be removed in the near future - the post reads.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn also expressed hope that he will be able to share the details with journalists in the near future.

In conclusion, the military marked the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook with the comment "I hope your children will also be in the infantry and carry out your tasks".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet officially commented on this statement.

