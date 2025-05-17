$41.470.00
46.380.00
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 72453 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9456 views

Oleksandr Shyrshyn stated about ineffective decisions, ignoring the real state of affairs by the command and heavy losses. He hopes that his report will be satisfied in the near future.

The 47th Brigade "Magura" Battalion Commander Submitted a Resignation Report

 The commander of one of the battalions of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn announced that he had submitted a report on his dismissal. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to the military, the reason for this decision was ineffective management decisions, "political games" and ignoring the real state of affairs by the command. He called the situation in the direction where his unit was performing tasks a "stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.

I have not received more stupid tasks than in the current direction. I will tell you the details sometime, but the stupid loss of people, trembling in front of the stupid generals, leads to nothing but failures. All they are capable of is reprimands, investigations, and imposing penalties. Everyone go to hell. "Political" games and assessment of the real state of affairs do not correspond to reality or opportunities. They played too much. The corresponding report has been written, I hope I will be removed in the near future

- the post reads.

Oleksandr Shyrshyn also expressed hope that he will be able to share the details with journalists in the near future.

In conclusion, the military marked the official page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook with the comment "I hope your children will also be in the infantry and carry out your tasks".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not yet officially commented on this statement.

Remind

In the Sumy direction, Ukrainian soldiers from the 47th Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed the position of Russian intelligence officers, successfully using FPV drones and a Paladin self-propelled artillery unit.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,402.60
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,489.78