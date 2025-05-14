Biletskyi told what he will remove commanders and officers from their posts in the Third Corps for

Andriy Biletskyi in an interview with the editor-in-chief of Censor.net Yuriy Butusov named the first tasks in the position of commander of the newly created Third Army Corps.

The corps will include five brigades – a heavy mechanized, mechanized, assault, as well as the so-called corps set: UAVs, reconnaissance, logistics, medicine, communications, others. "Now all resources are thrown at the regiment of unmanned systems to very quickly scale the system of the Third Assault and give the brigades an umbrella that will cover from the sky both in defense and in attack. Most brigades have them [unmanned units], some at a very good level, but we want to scale," the corps commander explained.

Implementation of unified corps management, NATO army statutes and operational procedures, quality planning of any actions. Formation of team spirit, creation of a training unit at the corps level for training and retraining of all soldiers, officers and sergeants. "I actually want to retrain virtually all soldiers... so that the soldier understands how to survive here and perform the task? So that he is not a "man with a gun", like the Katsaps, but a professional soldier of the Ukrainian army," Biletskyi said.

Critical – training of sergeants. Over the previous year, the Third Assault prepared 500 sergeants – squad leaders and platoon sergeants of the company. A soldier with the call sign "Bob" has been appointed as the chief sergeant of the Third Corps: "An absolutely legendary person. Started in Azov, completed all the courses of the Konovalets Military School, was a scout in Azov and the Third Assault. I am sure that the sergeant branch will be difficult, but it will definitely go".

Biletskyi commented on the personnel policy as commander of the corps, stating that he would rely primarily on active unit commanders, officers and sergeants, and would remove them from their positions only for "incompetence, non-command, dishonesty." He also noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the General Staff and the command of the Land Forces for their assistance in the development of the corps.