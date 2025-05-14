$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19408 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 32702 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59479 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53652 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62740 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145162 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60327 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161449 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88751 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Biletskyi told what he will remove commanders and officers from their posts in the Third Corps for

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Andriy Biletskyi named the first tasks in the position of commander of the Third Army Corps. He will remove them from their posts for incompetence and dishonesty.

Biletskyi told what he will remove commanders and officers from their posts in the Third Corps for

Andriy Biletskyi in an interview with the editor-in-chief of Censor.net Yuriy Butusov named the first tasks in the position of commander of the newly created Third Army Corps.

The corps will include five brigades – a heavy mechanized, mechanized, assault, as well as the so-called corps set: UAVs, reconnaissance, logistics, medicine, communications, others. "Now all resources are thrown at the regiment of unmanned systems to very quickly scale the system of the Third Assault and give the brigades an umbrella that will cover from the sky both in defense and in attack. Most brigades have them [unmanned units], some at a very good level, but we want to scale," the corps commander explained.

Implementation of unified corps management, NATO army statutes and operational procedures, quality planning of any actions. Formation of team spirit, creation of a training unit at the corps level for training and retraining of all soldiers, officers and sergeants. "I actually want to retrain virtually all soldiers... so that the soldier understands how to survive here and perform the task? So that he is not a "man with a gun", like the Katsaps, but a professional soldier of the Ukrainian army," Biletskyi said. 

Critical – training of sergeants. Over the previous year, the Third Assault prepared 500 sergeants – squad leaders and platoon sergeants of the company. A soldier with the call sign "Bob" has been appointed as the chief sergeant of the Third Corps: "An absolutely legendary person. Started in Azov, completed all the courses of the Konovalets Military School, was a scout in Azov and the Third Assault. I am sure that the sergeant branch will be difficult, but it will definitely go".

Biletskyi commented on the personnel policy as commander of the corps, stating that he would rely primarily on active unit commanders, officers and sergeants, and would remove them from their positions only for "incompetence, non-command, dishonesty." He also noted the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the General Staff and the command of the Land Forces for their assistance in the development of the corps.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

