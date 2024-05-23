Blinken supports authorization for Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. weapons - media

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 60343 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142836 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235851 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170783 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163164 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147589 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218103 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112913 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204737 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 44783 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 58959 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108076 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 40510 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103733 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235851 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 218103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204737 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230880 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218135 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 6566 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103733 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 108076 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157915 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156724 views
Actual
Blinken supports authorization for Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. weapons - media

Blinken supports authorization for Ukraine to strike targets in Russia with U.S. weapons - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21858 views

The US is actively discussing easing the ban on Ukraine using US weapons to strike targets in Russia, which would allow Ukraine to hit the facilities that made Russia's recent occupation of Ukrainian territory possible.

At the initiative of the State Department, the US presidential administration is actively debating whether to ease the ban on Ukraine's ability to strike targets in Russia with American weapons. We are talking about the targets that allowed Moscow to occupy part of Ukrainian territory recently. This was reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

Details 

According to the NYT, a proposal to ease the ban on Ukraine, put forward by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after a visit to Kyiv last week, is still in its infancy, and it is unclear how many of his colleagues in President Joe Biden's inner circle have signed on. According to officials, the proposal has not yet been formally presented to the US president, who traditionally exercises "the utmost caution.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller declined to comment on internal policy discussions on Ukraine, including Blinken's report after he returned from Kyiv. But officials involved in the discussions said that Blinken's position had changed because the Russians had opened a new front in the war. 

Ukraine should make its own defense decisions - Anthony Blinken23.05.24, 07:24 • 22038 views

For several months now, Ukraine has been attacking Russian ships, oil facilities, and power plants, but it has done so mostly with Ukrainian-made drones that lack the power and speed of American weapons. And increasingly, the Russians are shooting down Ukrainian air targets. 

The NYT notes that the United States is now under increasing pressure to help Ukraine strike Russian military targets, even as Washington wants to maintain its ban on attacking oil refineries and other Russian infrastructure with American-supplied weapons. The UK, which usually keeps pace with Washington on military strategy, has lifted its own restrictions so that its  Storm Shadow cruise missile system can be used to strike Russia on a wider scale.

Zelensky: Ukraine needs systems and tactics that will allow us to defend our positions, our cities and communities from Russian bombs22.05.24, 20:30 • 31013 views

The newspaper also writes that the United States is currently considering training Ukrainian troops domestically rather than sending them to a training ground in Germany. This would require the deployment of US military personnel on the territory of Ukraine, which US President Joe Biden has so far banned. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson believes that the US should allow Ukraine to fight the war as it sees fit and that Ukraine should be able to fight back. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Western allies for taking too long to decide on military assistance to Ukraine, offering to provide air supportby shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
united-states-house-of-representativesUnited States House of Representatives
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
maik-dzhonson-politykMike Johnson
germanyGermany
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising