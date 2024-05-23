Ukraine should make its own defense decisions - Anthony Blinken

The U.S. Secretary of State said that the country does not approve of U.S. weapons strikes against Russia, so Ukraine will have to make its own decisions on defense. The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee emphasized the need to change the policy of restrictions for Ukraine. This was reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

In a speech to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States did not approve of U.S. weapons strikes on russian territory, but that Ukraine would have to make its own decisions.

In turn, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul expressed outrage that Russian troops are installing artillery and missile systems near the border with Ukraine and using them to attack Ukrainian cities. He also noted that the administration's restrictions on the use of certain types of weapons for Ukraine prevent it from effectively defending itself.

However, Secretary Blinken emphasized that the US is working to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources.

Finally, McCaul reminded that the U.S. Congress had approved military aid for Ukraine without restrictions on its use, and called on the administration to reconsider its policy.

