Ukraine should make its own defense decisions - Anthony Blinken

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 52694 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102192 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145365 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149849 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245900 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164615 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223363 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113012 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111870 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 45232 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 57435 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 95608 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35969 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245900 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223363 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209675 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235566 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222518 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 52694 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 29686 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 35969 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111870 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112933 views
Ukraine should make its own defense decisions - Anthony Blinken

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22039 views

The U.S. Secretary of State said that Ukraine will have to make its own defense decisions regarding U.S. weapons strikes against russia, and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee called for a change in the policy of restricting Ukraine's use of certain types of weapons.

The U.S. Secretary of State said that the country does not approve of U.S. weapons strikes against Russia, so Ukraine will have to make its own decisions on defense. The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee emphasized the need to change the policy of restrictions for Ukraine. This was reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

Details

In a speech to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the United States did not approve of U.S. weapons strikes on russian territory, but that Ukraine would have to make its own decisions.

In turn, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul expressed outrage that Russian troops are installing artillery and missile systems near the border with Ukraine and using them to attack Ukrainian cities. He also noted that the administration's restrictions on the use of certain types of weapons for Ukraine prevent it from effectively defending itself.

However, Secretary Blinken emphasized that the US is working to provide Ukraine with the necessary resources.

Finally, McCaul reminded that the U.S. Congress had approved military aid for Ukraine without restrictions on its use, and called on the administration to reconsider its policy.

Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine22.05.24, 10:27 • 19501 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
michael-mccaulMichael McCaul
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising