Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63892 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103979 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151372 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247641 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173519 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164881 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148249 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64849 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101067 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35435 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47289 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40344 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224349 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210617 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236439 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223340 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63807 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40344 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47289 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112352 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113290 views
Actual
Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine

Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19502 views

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that China provides huge support to Russia's military-industrial base by importing machine tools and microelectronics, which allows the Russian Federation to produce tanks and ammunition at a record pace, despite the fact that it does not directly supply weapons for the war in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin said that China provides huge support to Russia's military-industrial base. Because it will continue to work with Beijing, including imposing sanctions to force it to stop supporting the Russian war in Ukraine. This was stated during a hearing in the Senate, reports UNN with reference to "Voice of America"

What we have already done and what we need to continue to do: first, we have already imposed sanctions on more than 100 Chinese organizations that, as we identified, supplied (to Russia-Ed.) dual– use products and other things that are on the sanctions list. And we will continue to do so

- Blinken said. 

The secretary of state noted that the United States has not yet recorded Direct deliveries of weapons to Moscow by Beijing, but China provides the Russian military vehicle with logistical and technological support.

G7 financial leaders are looking for a common position on Russian assets and China22.05.24, 09:01 • 20781 view

We have not seen China provide real weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. North Korea is doing it, Iran is doing it. China is not. But we see that China is providing huge support to Russia's military-industrial base. 70% of the machines that Russia imports come from China 90% of the microelectronics that Russia imports come from China. Much of this goes to the development of the military-industrial base. As a result, we see Russia producing tanks and artillery ammunition at a record pace

- Blinken said.

As Blenken pointed out, China now simultaneously claims that it is looking for better relations with European countries and is fueling "the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War." Therefore, according to him, the United States plans to coordinate its actions with European countries. 

Blenken stressed that in order to diplomatically counter such cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, the State Department will publish the facts and inform both partners and Chinese leaders.

Putin talks about war in China: he mentions Kharkiv and the peace summit17.05.24, 14:52 • 21698 views

"There are two things here: first of all, we must establish the facts and voice them publicly. I discussed this directly in China a few weeks ago. With both President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we have publicly voiced our concerns. We also conveyed information to our allies and partners. This is especially understandable for Europeans, who see Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a greater threat. In particular, a threat to their own security. Because if the Russian Federation does not stop in Ukraine, who is most likely to continue in other European countries," Blinken said.

Ukrainian issue, AI and North Korea: what else was included in the agreement between Russia and China16.05.24, 17:34 • 104832 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
beijingBeijing
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising