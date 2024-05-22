Blinken: the US will continue to persuade China to abandon its support for Russia in the war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin said that China provides huge support to Russia's military-industrial base. Because it will continue to work with Beijing, including imposing sanctions to force it to stop supporting the Russian war in Ukraine. This was stated during a hearing in the Senate, reports UNN with reference to "Voice of America".

What we have already done and what we need to continue to do: first, we have already imposed sanctions on more than 100 Chinese organizations that, as we identified, supplied (to Russia-Ed.) dual– use products and other things that are on the sanctions list. And we will continue to do so - Blinken said.

The secretary of state noted that the United States has not yet recorded Direct deliveries of weapons to Moscow by Beijing, but China provides the Russian military vehicle with logistical and technological support.

We have not seen China provide real weapons to Russia for use in Ukraine. North Korea is doing it, Iran is doing it. China is not. But we see that China is providing huge support to Russia's military-industrial base. 70% of the machines that Russia imports come from China 90% of the microelectronics that Russia imports come from China. Much of this goes to the development of the military-industrial base. As a result, we see Russia producing tanks and artillery ammunition at a record pace - Blinken said.

As Blenken pointed out, China now simultaneously claims that it is looking for better relations with European countries and is fueling "the greatest threat to European security since the end of the Cold War." Therefore, according to him, the United States plans to coordinate its actions with European countries.

Blenken stressed that in order to diplomatically counter such cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, the State Department will publish the facts and inform both partners and Chinese leaders.

"There are two things here: first of all, we must establish the facts and voice them publicly. I discussed this directly in China a few weeks ago. With both President Xi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, we have publicly voiced our concerns. We also conveyed information to our allies and partners. This is especially understandable for Europeans, who see Russia's aggression against Ukraine as a greater threat. In particular, a threat to their own security. Because if the Russian Federation does not stop in Ukraine, who is most likely to continue in other European countries," Blinken said.

