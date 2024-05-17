Putin talks about war in China: he mentions Kharkiv and the peace summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78448 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106763 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149656 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153765 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250117 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33926 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43437 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37588 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250117 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225789 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211843 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237599 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224415 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78448 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61880 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Putin talks about war in China: he mentions Kharkiv and the peace summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21700 views

Putin said that Russia's actions in the Kharkiv region are aimed at creating a "sanitary zone" in response to Ukrainian shelling and rejected plans to seize Kharkiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian actions in the Kharkiv region were a reaction to the shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces and aimed at creating a sanitary zone, while rejecting plans to seize Kharkiv. He said this during a visit to China. UNN writes with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

After his meetings with the Chinese leadership, Putin said that the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region was aimed at creating a so-called "sanitary zone" in response to the Ukrainian army's shelling of Russian border areas, including Belgorod.

"As for Kharkiv, there are no such plans (to seize the city - ed.) as of today," Putin said.

He also noted that Russia is ready to take part in peace talks on Ukraine, but has not been invited to the conference in Switzerland.

He openly expressed doubts about the security clause in the so-called Istanbul agreements, but at the same time characterized this document as a potential basis for further negotiations.

Recall

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vovchansk was a key target of the Russian offensive in Kharkiv region as they sought to control a 10-kilometer zone from the border, but the situation has now stabilized.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarNews of the World
deutsche-welleDeutsche Welle
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
istanbulIstanbul
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising