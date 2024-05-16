Ukrainian issue, AI and North Korea: what else was included in the agreement between Russia and China

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84688 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108079 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150891 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154872 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251004 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174273 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35239 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33165 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67249 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35381 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61430 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251004 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226266 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212325 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238051 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224818 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61430 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67249 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113049 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113932 views
Actual
Ukrainian issue, AI and North Korea: what else was included in the agreement between Russia and China

Ukrainian issue, AI and North Korea: what else was included in the agreement between Russia and China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104833 views

Russia and China have announced a strategic partnership agreement that strengthens ties in energy, trade, security, and geopolitics, counteracts alleged U.S. attempts to upset the strategic balance, and supports each other on Ukraine and North Korea.

On Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the conclusion of a "new era" strategic partnership agreement in a 7,000-word statement.  The document refers to strengthening ties in energy, trade, security and geopolitics, UNN reports, citing CNN and Sky News. 

Key provisions of the agreement between China and Russia: 

Ukrainian war: "the Russian side positively assesses China's objective and unbiased position on the Ukrainian issue."   Russia said it welcomed China's willingness to "play a constructive role" in a political and diplomatic settlement of the war.

"It is necessary to eliminate its root causes and to adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security," the statement said. 

China, in turn, "supports the efforts of the Russian side to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes external interference in Russia's internal affairs.

Russia and China express concern about risks from escalation between nuclear powers, agree to expand military exercises - media16.05.24, 13:38 • 24723 views

United States: Russia and China are seriously concerned about "US attempts to upset the strategic balance," including the development of precision non-nuclear weapons for possible strikes, as well as plans to deploy land-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific and European regions.

"In the face of international turbulence, Russian-Chinese relations are withstanding the test of rapid changes in the world, demonstrating strength and stability, and are experiencing the best period in their history," the statement said.

North Korea: "The two sides oppose the military intimidation actions of the United States and its allies, which provoke further confrontation with the DPRK.

Image

Technology: the countries agreed to develop cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, software, network and data security.

Chinese leader believes that political settlement in Ukraine is "the right direction"16.05.24, 15:00 • 32236 views

Nuclear energy: Russia and China to deepen partnership in peaceful nuclear energy, including fusion, fast neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle.

Industry: China and Russia have agreed to develop civilian aircraft construction, shipbuilding, automotive, machine tool, electronics, metallurgy, iron ore mining, chemicals and forestry.

Agriculture: Pugh and Xi supported expanding mutual access to agricultural products.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
cnnCNN
aziiaAsia
north-koreaNorth Korea
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising