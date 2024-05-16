Ukrainian issue, AI and North Korea: what else was included in the agreement between Russia and China

On Thursday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the conclusion of a "new era" strategic partnership agreement in a 7,000-word statement. The document refers to strengthening ties in energy, trade, security and geopolitics, UNN reports, citing CNN and Sky News.

Key provisions of the agreement between China and Russia:

Ukrainian war: "the Russian side positively assesses China's objective and unbiased position on the Ukrainian issue." Russia said it welcomed China's willingness to "play a constructive role" in a political and diplomatic settlement of the war.

"It is necessary to eliminate its root causes and to adhere to the principle of the indivisibility of security," the statement said.

China, in turn, "supports the efforts of the Russian side to ensure security and stability, national development and prosperity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes external interference in Russia's internal affairs.

United States: Russia and China are seriously concerned about "US attempts to upset the strategic balance," including the development of precision non-nuclear weapons for possible strikes, as well as plans to deploy land-based missiles in the Asia-Pacific and European regions.

"In the face of international turbulence, Russian-Chinese relations are withstanding the test of rapid changes in the world, demonstrating strength and stability, and are experiencing the best period in their history," the statement said.

North Korea: "The two sides oppose the military intimidation actions of the United States and its allies, which provoke further confrontation with the DPRK.

Technology: the countries agreed to develop cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies, including artificial intelligence, software, network and data security.

Chinese leader believes that political settlement in Ukraine is "the right direction"

Nuclear energy: Russia and China to deepen partnership in peaceful nuclear energy, including fusion, fast neutron reactors and closed nuclear fuel cycle.

Industry: China and Russia have agreed to develop civilian aircraft construction, shipbuilding, automotive, machine tool, electronics, metallurgy, iron ore mining, chemicals and forestry.

Agriculture: Pugh and Xi supported expanding mutual access to agricultural products.