Russia and China express concern about risks from escalation between nuclear powers, agree to expand military exercises - media

Russia and China have issued a joint statement in which they expressed concern about the growing risks due to the deterioration of relations between the nuclear powers, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

There can be no winners in a nuclear war, as the Russian state media quoted the statement as saying.

Both countries expressed concern about Australia's participation in the US plans for extended nuclear deterrence.

"Russia and China are opposed to the protracted conflict in Ukraine and it is possible that it could go into an uncontrolled phase, the statement warns," Sky News points out.

Moscow and Beijing will continue to deepen trust and cooperation in the military sphere, the statement said, adding that they will expand the scope of joint military exercises.

"China has said it supports Russia's efforts to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sky News notes.

Both countries opposed attempts by some countries to use space for military confrontation, the statement said.

Russia and China condemn initiatives to seize assets and property of foreign countries, Russian state media report.

