Russia and China express concern about risks from escalation between nuclear powers, agree to expand military exercises - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78843 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153837 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250172 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174114 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165378 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225819 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34276 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43766 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37907 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62159 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250171 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211876 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237628 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224440 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78829 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56190 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62159 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112868 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113772 views
Russia and China express concern about risks from escalation between nuclear powers, agree to expand military exercises - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24723 views

Russia and China issued a joint statement in which, according to media reports, they expressed concern about the growing risks due to the deterioration of relations between the nuclear powers and promised to deepen military cooperation and expand joint exercises.

Russia and China have issued a joint statement in which they expressed concern about the growing risks due to the deterioration of relations between the nuclear powers, Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

There can be no winners in a nuclear war, as the Russian state media quoted the statement as saying.

Both countries expressed concern about Australia's participation in the US plans for extended nuclear deterrence.

"Russia and China are opposed to the protracted conflict in Ukraine and it is possible that it could go into an uncontrolled phase, the statement warns," Sky News points out.

Moscow and Beijing will continue to deepen trust and cooperation in the military sphere, the statement said, adding that they will expand the scope of joint military exercises.

"China has said it supports Russia's efforts to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Sky News notes.

Both countries opposed attempts by some countries to use space for military confrontation, the statement said.

Russia and China condemn initiatives to seize assets and property of foreign countries, Russian state media report.

Putin and China's Xi Jinping touched upon the topic of Ukraine16.05.24, 12:56 • 31511 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
beijingBeijing
australiaAustralia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising