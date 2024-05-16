Putin and China's Xi Jinping touched upon the topic of Ukraine

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping are turning to the subject of Ukraine at a news briefing, UNN reports citing Sky News.

Details

The Russian president reportedly confirmed that they had talked about the war and indicated that he was "grateful to China for its efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis."

According to him, although both countries pursue foreign policy independently, their approaches to regional problems are similar.

For his part, Xi Jinping said that China will continue to uphold the position of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and no third-party targeting in its foreign policy.

China hopes that Europe will soon return to peace and play a constructive role, he said.

