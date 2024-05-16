Xi Jinping and Putin sign a statement on deepening relations

On Thursday, May 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries. This was reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

In a statement to the media, the Russian dictator noted that this document "sets new large-scale tasks and long-term prospects for the development of the entire complex of Russian-Chinese relations," which will be facilitated by the signing of a package of intergovernmental, interagency and commercial agreements prepared for his visit to China.

In its turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry pointed out that the two sides should take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations as "a new starting point, continue to synergize development strategies and further enrich bilateral cooperation to bring greater benefits to the two countries."

The document was signed at the end of the Russian-Chinese talks. As Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov explained earlier, it is a lengthy document consisting of more than 30 pages.

It outlines further ways of developing the complex of bilateral ties, "confirms the leading role of Russia and China in the formation of a just and democratic order.

