Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings are currently taking place in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. UNN reports this with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Russian media.

Details

According to the Russian media, on Thursday morning, a meeting ceremony was held on the square of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This building hosts Chinese Communist Party congresses and major events.

Putin and Xi Jinping then went to the People's Congress.

In a statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Beijing is ready to work with Russia to remain "a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner who trust each other, to continue to strengthen the strong friendship between the two peoples."

It is also noted that over three quarters of a century, Sino-Russian relations have become stronger. And they have become "a great example for large countries and neighboring states".

Putin, for his part, stated that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena. It is expected that the Chinese leader may discuss with Putin options for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine.

For reference

This is Putin's first visit abroad since his so-called "inauguration." The dictator went on a visit 10 days after officially taking office, just as the Chinese president visited Russia exactly 10 days after his re-election in 2023.