Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78420 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106756 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149649 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153759 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250114 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174097 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165362 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33912 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43407 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37564 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61867 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55859 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250114 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211840 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237597 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224413 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78420 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61867 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Putin holds talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19753 views

Putin and Xi Jinping hold talks in Beijing. In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing is ready to work with Russia to remain a "good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner.

Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meetings are currently taking place in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. UNN reports this with reference to the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Russian media. 

Details

According to the Russian media, on Thursday morning, a meeting ceremony was held on the square of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. This building hosts Chinese Communist Party congresses and major events.

Putin and Xi Jinping then went to the People's Congress. 

Image

In a statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that Beijing is ready to work with Russia to remain "a good neighbor, a good friend and a good partner who trust each other, to continue to strengthen the strong friendship between the two peoples." 

It is also noted that over three quarters of a century, Sino-Russian relations have become stronger. And they  have become "a great example for large countries and neighboring states".

Putin, for his part, stated that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena. It is expected that the Chinese leader may discuss with Putin options for a peaceful dialogue on Ukraine. 

For reference 

This is Putin's first visit abroad since his so-called  "inauguration." The dictator went on a visit 10 days after officially taking office, just as the Chinese president visited Russia exactly 10 days after his re-election in 2023.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
beijingBeijing
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
ukraineUkraine

