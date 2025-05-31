russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine with strategic aviation - National Security and Defense Council

There are now signs that Russia is preparing new shelling of Ukraine using strategic aviation in the future. This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), in the context of US President Donald Trump's statement about disappointment with the latest Russian strikes on Ukraine , reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the launch of missiles at cities such as Kyiv during negotiations is a "traditional technique for Moscow, since the days of Minsk."

Here, disappointment, I think, is important to turn into what the Russians call a "tough slap" to Putin - Kovalenko wrote.

As you know, Trump said that he would assess within two weeks whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to influence the United States in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Reminder

US President Donald Trump said that he is disappointed with the Russian strikes on Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that not only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is stubborn, but also Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

