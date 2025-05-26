Russia will continue to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war in the next two weeks - CCD

$41.510.01
The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General
09:30 AM • 5504 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

08:54 AM • 15954 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 22140 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

06:37 AM • 36370 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

06:19 AM • 56882 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 65014 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 76175 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239535 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356400 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 23, 02:43 PM • 394023 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

May 26, 12:32 AM • 78681 views

ISW: Russia's only chance for victory in the war is the cessation of Western aid to Ukraine

May 26, 01:38 AM • 74189 views

Drone attack on Russia: in Tatarstan, a plant for the production of "Shaheds" was hit, in Tula - blackout

May 26, 02:42 AM • 23598 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

06:18 AM • 39709 views

The enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region at night: four enterprises were affected

06:59 AM • 13662 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 356418 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 394038 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 346550 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 437630 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 515375 views
Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 138031 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 239523 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 80846 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 75972 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 79057 views
Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russia will continue to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war in the next two weeks - CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

In the next two weeks, Russian propagandists will continue to discredit diplomacy. Narratives about the lack of support for Ukraine from the EU and the US and other fables will be spread.

Russia will continue to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war in the next two weeks - CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts that in the next two weeks, Russian propagandists will continue to try to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war. The dissemination of narratives about the alleged lack of real support for Ukraine from the EU and the USA and other Kremlin fairy tales on this topic is expected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council in Telegram. 

Details

According to analysts, Russian propagandists will spread comments and pseudo-news about the alleged "illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government" and its "unwillingness to end the war" and the like in order to nullify international efforts to negotiate.

For the Ukrainian audience, the dissemination of theses about: the "drain" of Ukraine by Western countries is predicted; their inability or unwillingness to provide assistance to Ukraine; the lack of real support for Ukraine among Europeans and Americans. And for the foreign audience, the dissemination of theses that Ukraine allegedly wants to continue the war is expected, because this allows the current government to avoid holding elections; Ukraine will still lose and there is no point in helping it further; strengthening the rhetoric about "common Russian space" and "internal squabbles of the Russian people"

- the message says.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU for new sanctions against Russia 25.05.25, 00:17 • 164 views

It is also predicted that the enemy will intensify the anti-mobilization campaign, manipulations around the G7 meeting in Canada, the NATO summit in The Hague, and attempts to discredit the new EU sanctions package.

In addition, an increase in Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland during the second round of presidential elections and in Italy during the referendum on simplifying the procedure for obtaining citizenship is predicted.

In Luhansk region, russia is preparing propagandists from children through the "pioneer" center - CNS21.05.25, 04:51 • 3960 views

Let us remind you

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation that Poland is increasing its military presence on the border with Belarus in order to later carry out provocations against Russian and Belarusian troops, who are planning joint exercises for the autumn. In fact, Poland is increasing security measures due to the threat of illegal migrants breaking through the border,

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Canada
Italy
United States
Ukraine
Poland
