Russia will continue to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war in the next two weeks - CCD

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts that in the next two weeks, Russian propagandists will continue to try to discredit the diplomatic path to end the war. The dissemination of narratives about the alleged lack of real support for Ukraine from the EU and the USA and other Kremlin fairy tales on this topic is expected. This is reported by UNN with reference to the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council in Telegram.

According to analysts, Russian propagandists will spread comments and pseudo-news about the alleged "illegitimacy of the Ukrainian government" and its "unwillingness to end the war" and the like in order to nullify international efforts to negotiate.

For the Ukrainian audience, the dissemination of theses about: the "drain" of Ukraine by Western countries is predicted; their inability or unwillingness to provide assistance to Ukraine; the lack of real support for Ukraine among Europeans and Americans. And for the foreign audience, the dissemination of theses that Ukraine allegedly wants to continue the war is expected, because this allows the current government to avoid holding elections; Ukraine will still lose and there is no point in helping it further; strengthening the rhetoric about "common Russian space" and "internal squabbles of the Russian people" - the message says.

It is also predicted that the enemy will intensify the anti-mobilization campaign, manipulations around the G7 meeting in Canada, the NATO summit in The Hague, and attempts to discredit the new EU sanctions package.

In addition, an increase in Russian information operations aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland during the second round of presidential elections and in Italy during the referendum on simplifying the procedure for obtaining citizenship is predicted.

Russian propagandists are spreading disinformation that Poland is increasing its military presence on the border with Belarus in order to later carry out provocations against Russian and Belarusian troops, who are planning joint exercises for the autumn. In fact, Poland is increasing security measures due to the threat of illegal migrants breaking through the border,