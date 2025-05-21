The Kremlin is preparing a new generation of propagandists in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of the Luhansk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Pioneer" center has started operating in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, which has become another tool for brainwashing children.

In two months, more than 1,500 schoolchildren have passed through it. Under the guise of media and "creativity" courses, children are crammed with Kremlin narratives and prepared to become future mouthpieces of propaganda - the message says.

The CNS calls for protecting children in the temporarily occupied territories from participating in such programs.

Recall

According to the CNS, Russian occupation administrations have received instructions to form lists of children from the temporarily occupied territories to be sent to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

It was also reported that Russian invaders teach military training lessons for orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. The instructors are militants, and more than 900 children have undergone military training.

