There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 25160 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 72325 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 139683 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 68726 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 131043 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 62307 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 204249 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 97630 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 159552 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110764 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

In Luhansk region, russia is preparing propagandists from children through the "pioneer" center - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1040 views

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the "pioneer" center has started operating, where children are being zombified and prepared for the role of propagandists. In two months, more than 1,500 schoolchildren have been processed with Kremlin narratives.

The Kremlin is preparing a new generation of propagandists in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of the Luhansk region. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "Pioneer" center has started operating in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, which has become another tool for brainwashing children.

In two months, more than 1,500 schoolchildren have passed through it. Under the guise of media and "creativity" courses, children are crammed with Kremlin narratives and prepared to become future mouthpieces of propaganda

- the message says.

The CNS calls for protecting children in the temporarily occupied territories from participating in such programs.

Recall

According to the CNS, Russian occupation administrations have received instructions to form lists of children from the temporarily occupied territories to be sent to the so-called "recreational" camps in Russia. In fact, we are talking about the systematic militarization of Ukrainian children.

It was also reported that Russian invaders teach military training lessons for orphans in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Amvrosiivka. The instructors are militants, and more than 900 children have undergone military training.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are creating "Cossack classes" to militarize children - CNS14.05.25, 00:51 • 3500 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
