In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are creating "Cossack classes" to militarize children - CNS

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel
09:24 PM • 1500 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46945 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 53777 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 74615 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 74444 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 71732 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90268 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

May 13, 01:48 PM • 10199 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 11051 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

May 13, 02:29 PM • 50252 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57723 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24117 views
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 46945 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 57753 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 152621 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 156335 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 149176 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Poland

Europe

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 24135 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 86397 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 86153 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 87362 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87606 views
MIM-104 Patriot

The Washington Post

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are creating "Cossack classes" to militarize children - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

The Russians are actively militarizing children in the occupied territories, creating "Cossack classes." They teach distorted history under the control of fake organizations and the Russian Orthodox Church.

In the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers are creating "Cossack classes" to militarize children - CNS

Russian occupiers are developing a network of "Cossack classes" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that "Cossack classes" are being created in schools, the purpose of which is to militarize children, distort history and deny Ukrainian identity.

Children will be taught the traditions of the Russian "Cossacks", and not the true history of the Ukrainian Cossacks.

The classes will be run by fake "Cossack organizations" created by the occupiers. And there will also be "lessons of Christian values" - under the guidance of priests of the Russian Church

- the message says.

The CNS added that this is another front of the war, "the war for consciousness."

Reminder

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression", children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses".

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS12.05.25, 00:39 • 20586 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
