Russian occupiers are developing a network of "Cossack classes" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT). This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that "Cossack classes" are being created in schools, the purpose of which is to militarize children, distort history and deny Ukrainian identity.

Children will be taught the traditions of the Russian "Cossacks", and not the true history of the Ukrainian Cossacks.

The classes will be run by fake "Cossack organizations" created by the occupiers. And there will also be "lessons of Christian values" - under the guidance of priests of the Russian Church - the message says.

The CNS added that this is another front of the war, "the war for consciousness."

Reminder

According to the CNS, the occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. Under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression", children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses".

