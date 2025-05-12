Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy
05:14 PM • 22318 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 42243 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 66278 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 84601 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 75863 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 101067 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 60209 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72138 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 75655 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64750 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
65%
749mm
Popular news

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 13382 views

Ukraine warns of frost: yellow and orange levels of danger declared

May 11, 01:17 PM • 27644 views

Trump promised to strengthen trade with India and Pakistan after the ceasefire agreement

May 11, 01:57 PM • 3712 views

A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says

04:27 PM • 10212 views

Qatar is preparing to gift Trump a "flying palace" worth $400 million - media

05:33 PM • 5886 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 48330 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 156730 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 167119 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 148867 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 209298 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 13387 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 22189 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 101067 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 52230 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 58825 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The occupiers are organizing "honoring the victims of aggression" for Ukrainian children, showing destroyed houses and "witnesses." The goal is to accuse Ukraine of aggression and hide the truth about the war.

Russians take schoolchildren from TOT on excursions to Kursk region under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression" - CNS

The occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which regularly comes under fire. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

To hammer into their heads the narrative: Ukraine is an aggressor. Of course, without mentioning who actually started this war. At the same time, the region itself is not safe - but the Russians traditionally use children as cover, promoting their military fables

- indicate in the CNS.

They called on residents of the TOT to boycott participation in such trips.

Recall

When a child enters school in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, they require a personal statement from both parents. According to the CNS, now, in order for a child to enter an occupied school, the occupiers require a personally written statement from both parents, regardless of their location and family relations.

Russia is conducting an inventory of property in the TOT to seize housing from Ukrainians - ISW09.05.25, 06:23 • 6656 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Society
Ukraine
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$104,273.30
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,510.93