The occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (TOT) are preparing so-called "excursions" for middle and high school students to the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which regularly comes under fire. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNS), informs UNN.

It is noted that under the guise of "honoring the victims of Ukrainian aggression," children will be shown destroyed houses and "witnesses."

To hammer into their heads the narrative: Ukraine is an aggressor. Of course, without mentioning who actually started this war. At the same time, the region itself is not safe - but the Russians traditionally use children as cover, promoting their military fables - indicate in the CNS.

They called on residents of the TOT to boycott participation in such trips.

When a child enters school in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, they require a personal statement from both parents. According to the CNS, now, in order for a child to enter an occupied school, the occupiers require a personally written statement from both parents, regardless of their location and family relations.

