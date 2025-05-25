"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU to impose new sanctions against Russia

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 150262 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 168270 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242078 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 293763 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 180757 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 113689 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109022 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74852 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57560 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54744 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
0m/s
96%
747mm
Popular news

The Defense Forces are replenishing the “exchange fund” with Russian soldiers and officers - General Staff

May 25, 02:12 PM • 28720 views

Missile attack on Kyiv region: 4 dead, 31 injured, including children

May 25, 02:21 PM • 6072 views

Chinese weapon breakthrough: electromagnetic rifle makes 3000 shots per minute

May 25, 02:54 PM • 47944 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM • 7762 views

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

06:14 PM • 5990 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 242076 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 293761 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 276654 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 368554 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 448076 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Marco Rubio

Yurii Ihnat

Maroš Šefčovič

Antonio Tajani

Olena Zelenska

Actual places

Kyiv

China

Donetsk Oblast

Kherson Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107002 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 150262 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54530 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 51938 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56533 views
Actual

The Guardian

9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

Facebook

MIM-104 Patriot

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU to impose new sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

German Foreign Minister Wadeful stated that Putin is not interested in peace, so additional sanctions are needed. Ursula von der Leyen announced that new restrictions are already in development.

"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU to impose new sanctions against Russia

The latest Russian attacks on Ukraine require additional sanctions from the West against the aggressor country. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace.

He wants to continue this war, and we must not allow this, so the European Union will agree to additional sanations

- said the diplomat.

The publication adds that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that additional sanctions are already under development. Earlier this week, she said that "the time has come to increase the pressure."

Let us remind you

On May 20, the European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, it is aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports.

The 17th package of sanctions against Russia includes 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, ships of the "shadow fleet" and even the giant of the Russian oil and gas industry "Surgutneftegaz".

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg24.05.25, 11:42 • 24408 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
European Union
Germany
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$107,668.80
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,360.50
Ethereum
$2,523.29