"He wants to continue this war": German Foreign Minister calls on the EU to impose new sanctions against Russia

The latest Russian attacks on Ukraine require additional sanctions from the West against the aggressor country. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to him, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in peace.

He wants to continue this war, and we must not allow this, so the European Union will agree to additional sanations - said the diplomat.

The publication adds that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that additional sanctions are already under development. Earlier this week, she said that "the time has come to increase the pressure."

Let us remind you

On May 20, the European Union approved a new, 17th, package of sanctions against Russia. In particular, it is aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers for oil exports.

The 17th package of sanctions against Russia includes 75 individuals and legal entities, as well as companies involved in the Russian military-industrial complex, ships of the "shadow fleet" and even the giant of the Russian oil and gas industry "Surgutneftegaz".

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg