Russia has begun to lose the war - Foreign Policy

russia has seized the initiative in the war against Ukraine from a "technical" point of view - it is seizing Ukrainian territories, but this "inertia" leads nowhere. This was written in his article for Foreign Policy by Michael Kimmage, director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington, reports UNN.

According to him, if the current trend continues, by the end of 2025, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine will exceed one million people, while the strategic situation will remain the same as in 2022.

volodymyr putin knows how to pretend that he is not losing. ... He came to power in 2000, showing leadership in russia's war against Chechnya. ... He positioned himself as a decisive leader in Georgia during the 2008 Russian-Georgian war, in Ukraine (through the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the full-scale invasion in 2022) and in Syria (through the Russian military invasion in 2015). In none of these episodes did putin achieve lasting success. ... He always acts as a winner - notes the analyst.

According to him, putin's obsession with not losing in Ukraine has damaged the Russian economy. At the same time, after years of silence on the subject, the Russian dictator has started talking about a successor.

"He understands that he has put his political fortunes on a senseless war, and he is not winning," the author sums up.

US Senator Lindsey Graham said that he would call on European partners to lower the price cap on oil, and stressed that "Ukraine will not lose this war, it is Russian propaganda."

