"Can Putin be trusted?": Kellogg spoke about the threat to Europe that may come from Russia

European leaders are increasingly aware of the danger from Moscow, especially those countries that share a border with the aggressor country. Can the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, be trusted, given that Russia has repeatedly violated agreements? - the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, asked in an interview with ABC News, writes UNN.

"Steve Witkoff said: "I just don't see Putin wanting to take over all of Europe." I take him at his word in that sense, but then I hear what terms have been agreed to in the past, and you know, can President Putin be trusted?" he reasonably remarked.

Kellogg added that European countries are quite rightly concerned about the Russian-Ukrainian war, which began in the center of Europe.

"I would advise Steve to talk to German Chancellor Merz, French President Macron, there is British Prime Minister Starmer. They see the world a little differently. They live in this area. And they think they are in danger. I had dinner with the Finnish ambassador yesterday, and the Russians are actually building up forces on their border," Kellogg said.

He added that Finland has the longest border with Russia, which forces Russia to deploy its forces there, and Finland feels threatened.

