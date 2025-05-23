Russia reported a UAV attack, Moscow airports are temporarily not working
Kyiv • UNN
Russian airports "Vnukovo", "Domodedovo" and "Zhukovsky" are temporarily not working. According to the mayor of the Russian capital Sobyanin, air defense shot down six drones flying to Moscow.
Russia has announced the suspension of operations at Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports. This was reported by UNN with reference to a representative of Rosaviatsia and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in Telegram.
Details
On Thursday, May 22, at 23:45 (Kyiv time), a representative of Rosaviatsia announced in Telegram the suspension of operations at Vnukovo Airport, and later at Zhukovsky and Domodedovo Airports.
On the night of May 23, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin wrote that Russian air defense allegedly shot down six drones that were "flying towards Moscow."
According to him, "emergency services specialists are working at the crash site."
Recall
On Thursday, May 22, 29 departure flights and 33 arrival flights were delayed at Sheremetyevo Airport due to the threat of drone attacks. Russian air defense forces claimed to have shot down 159 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions.
