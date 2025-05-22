It is alarming in Russia: due to the drone attack, mobile internet restrictions continue, airports are closed
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian authorities are introducing temporary restrictions on mobile internet in the Oryol region due to ongoing drone attacks. It is also reported that airports in the Moscow region are closed.
It is still alarming in Russia - after the night drone attack, drones continue to be recorded in a number of regions. Temporary restrictions on the operation of mobile Internet and the provision of communication services have been introduced in the Oryol region. Restrictions continue in a number of airports. This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
"The armed forces of the Russian Federation have decided to introduce temporary restrictions on the operation of mobile Internet and the provision of communication services in the region," wrote the governor of the Oryol region, Andriy Klychkov, on the Telegram channel.
It is noted that this is due to the ongoing drone attacks.
According to the governor of the region, more than 20 drones were destroyed in just one night.
He also noted that access will be restored in full as soon as the operational situation allows.
The day before, the heads of the Lipetsk, Tula and Voronezh regions reported restrictions on the operation of the mobile Internet.
Meanwhile, Russian air defense is repelling drone attacks on Moscow, said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, five UAVs have been shot down in the last hour.
Earlier, Rosaviatsia announced the temporary closure of Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.
Recall
At night, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, the Moscow region and Tula were attacked. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that 105 drones were shot down.
